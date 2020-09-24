TENNIS

BORIS BECKER: Former tennis star Boris Becker appeared in a London court Thursday, pleading not guilty to a string of criminal charges related to his bankruptcy case.

Becker, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with orders to disclose financial information and hiding properties in the U.K. and Germany from his bankruptcy trustees.

The 52-year-old faces seven years in jail if convicted.

Becker stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and denied 19 charges of failing to disclose money, property and debt between May and June 2017.

Prosecutors alleged he hid his stake of shares in an artificial intelligence company and did not mention bank accounts in Belgium and Guernsey to bankruptcy proceedings.

Becker, who lives in London, is being prosecuted by the Insolvency Service. He was bailed until his next court hearing on Oct.22.

The tennis star became the youngest Wimbledon men’s singles champion in 1985, when he was 17 years old.

HAMBURG OPEN: Stefanos Tsitsipas powered past Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open and continue his warm-up for the French Open.

His quarterfinal opponent is Dusan Lajovic, who swept past eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match. Since the tour restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khachanov has gone four tournaments without making the quarterfinals.

After knocking out top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the first round, France’s Ugo Humbert followed it up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jiri Vesely to reach his first career ATP quarterfinal on clay. He will face either Fabio Fognini or Casper Ruud.

BIATHLON

DOPING APPEALS: Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Olga Zaitseva lost her appeal Thursday against disqualification from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for her part in Russia’s state-backed doping program.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges upheld the International Olympic Committee’s disciplinary ruling of 2017, which used evidence against Zaitseva from Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

Zaitseva’s disqualification from all her Sochi events strips Russia of its silver medal in the women’s biathlon 4×6-kilometer relay. She won — and will retain — her gold medals from the same relay event at the two previous Winter Games in 2006 and 2010.

Her lawyer in Switzerland, Yvan Henzer, said Zaitseva would appeal the CAS ruling at Switzerland’s supreme court. The federal court typically only intervenes if legal process was abused.

Two of Zaitseva’s relay teammates at Sochi, Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova, won their appeals Thursday, and had their IOC disqualifications from individual biathlon events at Sochi overturned.

Vilukhina’s silver medal in the 7.5-kilometer individual sprint will be reinstated. Romanova had a best result of 19th in her individual events.

The court said its judges found “none of the acts alleged to have committed by these two athletes had been established to its comfortable satisfaction and beyond the mere suspicion” of doping.

All three biathletes have retired from competition.

