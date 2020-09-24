Two young men died Thursday afternoon in Arundel when the truck they were in left Log Cabin Road, hit a tree and burst into flames.
Jacob Dupuis, 20, of Gorham and Henry O’Neill, 19, of Standish were killed in the single-vehicle crash, said York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a news release.
Dupuis was driving the 2008 GMC Sierra truck, which had a rack attached to the rear, when it left Log Cabin Road in the vicinity of Fairfield Drive. The commercial truck, owned by Carter Design Group, hit a tree. The impact caused the truck to burst into flames.
Dupuis and O’Neill got trapped inside the burning vehicle and were unable to escape, King said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., forcing police to close Log Cabin Road for nearly four hours.
Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trounced by Orioles in home finale, 13-1
-
Business
Hacked software provider won’t say if ransomware involved
-
Local & State
Two young men die in fiery crash in York County
-
Nation & World
At U.N., China, Russia and U.S. clash over pandemic responses
-
Nation & World
Progressives pledge to keep pushing Biden to expand Supreme Court