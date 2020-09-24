Arrests

Trevin A. Dunlea, 20, of Portland, on Sept. 16 on charges of obstructing report of a crime and aggravated assault, on Cottage Road.

Autumn L. Hamlet, 20, of Windham, on Sept. 17 on a charge of assault, on Gray Road.

Summonses

Lisa M. Freeman, 45, of Bridgton, on Sept. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

David R. Sanborn Jr., 40, of Harrison, on Sept. 11 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating condition of release and driving to endanger.

Wilberto Escalera, 39, of Windham, on Sept. 11 on a charge of assault.

Matthew C. Estes, 41, of Windham, on Sept. 14 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Harold Erickson III, 33, of Naples, on Sept. 15 on a charge of violation of protective order.

Rebecca C. Williams, 65, of Windham, on Sept. 15 on a charge of assault, on Town Farm Road.

Jennifer C. Nichols, 37, of Windham, on Sept. 15 on a charge of assault, on Town Farm Road.

Shawn A. Adams, 43, of Standish, on Sept. 16 on charges of violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized use of property, on Roosevelt Trail.

Christopher G. McCue, 37, of Naples, on Sept. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

April A. Rehmert, 39, of Harrison, on Sept. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Landing Road.

