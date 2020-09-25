CAPE ELIZABETH — Abby Hill scored twice and Lizzie Guertler got a goal and two assists as Yarmouth used a three-goal outburst in the fourth quarter to beat Cape Elizabeth, 4-1, in a Western Maine Conference field hockey season opener Saturday.

Carmen Erickson scored from Grace Gray midway through the second quarter to give Cape a 1-0 lead.

Guertler tied it before halftime, then assisted on both of Hill’s goals. Anna Pires also scored for Yarmouth.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 3, MT. ARARAT 1: Ava Feeley and Macy Gilroy scored in the first half, and Kadin Davoren added a second-half goal as the Clippers downed the Eagles in Topsham.

Mt. Ararat’s Eliza Libby tied it at 1-1 midway through the first half.

WINDHAM 11, WESTBROOK 0: Julia McKenna scored four goals and Abbey Thornton finished with three as the Eagles handled the Blue Blazes in Westbrook.

Emma Millett added two goals, while Liz Talbot and Riley Beem also scored.

Hannah Troiano made 17 saves for Westbrook.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 1, WESTBROOK 0: Ezra Smith scored and Simon Gabaree earned the shutout for the Eagles against the visiting Blue Blazes.

FRIDAY’S FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 10, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Lucia Pompeo and Lily Johnson tallied three goals each as the Stags downed the Red Riots in Portland.

Taylor Tory added a goal and four assists, and Samantha Snow and Isabella Cloutier also scored for the Stags, who got five goals in each half.

FRIDAY’S GIRLS’ SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 4, MORSE 0: Betty Bakkila, Molly Taub, Grace Costello and Lanye Brewer scored for the Dragons in a win over the Shipbuilders at Bath.

Kynli Van Leer assisted on two goals, while Aisley Snell recorded four saves for the shutout.

