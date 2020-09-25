Get out the vote

The November election is right around the corner. Of course, you can go and vote at the polls on Nov. 3, but if you would prefer to vote absentee, here are a few things you should know:

• Absentee ballots are expected to be delivered during the first week of October. All people who have previously requested absentee ballots will be receiving them when the ballots arrive at Town Hall. This may take a few days because the town clerk’s office has already received thousands of requests.

• If you have not made a request yet but would like to vote absentee, you can request a ballot by coming in to the clerk’s office between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling the town clerk’s office at 892-1900 or by having a family member pick one up for you. You can also go online to maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/. As of Oct. 1, there will be a secure ballot drop box at Town Hall where you can drop off your ballot in person.

• There are some organizations promoting absentee voting and you may receive an “Application for Absentee Ballots” from them. If you have already requested a ballot from Town Hall, do not send a second one.

For those of you who need to register to vote or change your name or address, stop by Town Hall to do so. Bring ID and proof of residency. The clerk’s office will be open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Call the town clerk’s office at 892-1900 with any questions.

Free community bean supper

There will be a free curbside bean supper on Oct. 26 at the Windham Veteran’s Center from 4 p.m. until the food runs out. All proceeds from the supper will go to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Heating Oil Program. Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, and former Sen. Gary Plummer, R-Windham, will take the curbside orders and also accept donations for the organization. The menu includes two types of beans and American chop suey.

The free meal is the American Legion Field-Allen Post’s way of saying thank you for all the community support. All donations to Neighbors Helping Neighbors are greatly appreciated by the Legion and also by the people who will need assistance heating their homes this coming winter.

Adult pickleball

Due to COVID-19, Parks & Recreation’s adult pickleball will take place outside this season. From now through Nov. 3, you can play at the two courts available in the parking lot of the Community Park/Skatepark at 373 Gray Road. Courts are open 9-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Nets are put up and taken down each day and stored along with extra paddles in a Rubbermaid container secured with a combination lock. The combination is available to anyone who registers for the program. Players will use a mobile app called Team Reach as a way to keep in touch and confirm if there will be other players for the day. Although this is a free program, registration is required. Call Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more information about registering to play.

