I can see light at the end of the tunnel. At last. The Democratic ticket of presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris offers me hope for a future where science is believed, experts are consulted and their advice influences good government policies.
We will once again have environmental rules enforced that protect our air, water and land so all our children and grandchildren will have healthier lives. We will conquer the COVID-19 pandemic with facts, medical research and national coordination from the top.
I am excited to think of leadership that respects the diversity of our citizens with empathy and kindness. I can hardly wait.
Christine McDuffie
North Yarmouth
