Scarborough Community Services and Southern Maine Agency are working together to offer a Meals to Go Program. If you are 60 or older, you can get three pre-cooked freezer meals to enjoy when you need them for a suggested donation of only $10. If you are under 60 and would like the meals, the cost for the three meals is $15.

Drive-thru pick up for meals will be in the Memorial Park parking lot (5 Durant Drive, Scarborough), from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 27. Registration is required. You can register for one or more days by calling 207-730-4173. Leave a message, and someone will get back to you. If you are not registered with SMAA, we will need you to fill out a form over the phone.

If you know anyone over 60 who could benefit from this program, spread the word.

Deadline to sign up for Oc. 13 meals is Oct. 5, by 4 p.m., and the deadline to sign up for Oct. 27 meals is Oct. 19, by 4 p.m.

