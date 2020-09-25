ST. LOUIS — Christian Yelich homered, Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.

Both teams are among the eight NL clubs still vying for four available postseason spots. Milwaukee pulled within a game of St. Louis for second place in the NL Central, with the top two teams in each division advancing to the playoffs. Both are also in contention for the two NL wild cards up for grabs as they finish the season with this five-game series.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 0: Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Arizona won the first game of a doubleheader in Phoenix.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 5: Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Toronto won in Buffalo, New York.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 4: Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning, Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove in the same inning, and San Francisco won a doubleheader opener at home.

NOTES

BREWERS: Pitcher Corbin Burnes was placed on the injured list because of a strained left oblique, likely ending the right-hander’s breakthrough season.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said that if Milwaukee advances to the playoffs, Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round.

Burnes is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings, a dramatic improvement from a 2019 campaign in which he went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.

PADRES: Pitcher Mike Clevinger got a cortisone shot for his ailing right elbow, and the Padres are hopeful he’ll be OK for the playoffs.

Clevinger, acquired last month in a big trade with Cleveland, left his start against the Angels on Wednesday after just one inning.

The Padres have already clinched a postseason spot and the NL’s No. 4 seed, and will open the playoffs Wednesday at Petco Park. Before the early exit, Clevinger had been presumed as the Game 1 starter in the wild-card round.

“We have not ruled out anything for next week and the first round of the playoffs,” Padres General Manager A.J. Preller said.

An MRI exam and other tests showed Clevinger had a right posterior elbow impingement.

NATIONALS: Manager Dave Martinez and Washington have agreed to work out a contract extension that will keep him in charge of the club beyond next season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

WHITE SOX: Outfielder Eloy Jiménez has a sprained right foot, likely sidelining the slugger for a pivotal season-ending series against the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox had dropped a season-high five in a row heading into the weekend series, falling out of first place in the AL Central. They are one game behind the Twins and one ahead of the third-place Indians.

