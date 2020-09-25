EDMONTON, Alberta — Steven Stamkos made a lasting mark on the Stanley Cup final with an iconic goal, though that could be the last time he takes this ice in the series.

Coach Jon Cooper said the injured Tampa Bay Lightning captain won’t play in Game 4 Friday night against the Dallas Stars. While Stamkos has not been ruled out for the series, it’s certainly possible after he played just 2:37 before tweaking something in Game 3.

“He felt he did a big part in helping us win that game,” Cooper said. “You’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt, and so far the hand’s been a pretty good one. It’s just unfortunate he hasn’t been able to be a part of it, but when he was able to, obviously he had a huge impact for us.”

Stamkos scored on his only shot Wednesday night, capping an emotional return almost seven months in the making and helping Tampa Bay take a 2-1 series lead. He hadn’t played since Feb. 25, had core muscle surgery in early March, and aggravated the injury in voluntary workouts over the summer.

“We’ve known for a while that it was going to be tough for him to play in the early stages of the playoffs, but as they grew on, we thought there might be a chance and that chance came,” Cooper said. “We kind of had a timeline and a timeframe and it happened to be Game 3. It’s unfortunate he’s not able to continue to go.

CANADIENS: Montreal signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year extension at an average of $6.25 million a year.

Petry, 32, had 11 goals and 29 assists in 71 games this season. He was Montreal’s hits leader and led all Canadiens defensemen in takeaways. He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

MAPLE LEAFS: Toronto has hired former Ottawa coach Paul MacLean as an assistant coach.

MacLean, 62, spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He joins recently hired assistant Manny Malhotra on Sheldon Keefe’s coaching staff.

