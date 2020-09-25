TAMPA, Fla. – Enrico (Rico) L. Perruzzi Sr., 95, formerly of Portland, passed away on August 25, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. He was born on Jan. 15, 1925 to parents Dominic and Sophia (Duca) Perruzzi in Quincy, Mass. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1942. After graduation he enlisted into the United Stated Navy as communications operator and proudly served his country during World War II in the European theater. After being honorably discharged he returned to Portland, where in 1946 he met the love of his life Aletta (Lee) Rogerson. They were married the same year on Sept. 20, 1946 in Merrimack, Mass. and renewed their vows May 17, 2006. They moved to South Portland’s Perry Village where they started a family and he opened a television repair shop. In 1957 they moved to Cromwell, Conn. where he and Lee raised their three children Andrew, Enrico Jr., and Lynne. In the summers they would vacation at Sebago Lake. He was employed by the Monsanto Company until his retirement in 1985. He was an active member of the community, including serving as a volunteer fireman for the Cromwell Fire Department, the Post Commander for American Legion Post# 0105, and also a member of the VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill, Conn.During his retirement years he and Lee moved to New Port Richey, Fla. in the winters and traveled extensively to Europe including Italy. Even during retirement he continued to work part time at Tournament Players Club (TPC) Connecticut/River Highlands Golf Course in Cromwell, Conn. and in the winters at TPC Tampa Bay in Lutz, Fla. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, fishing, going to the casino and watching the New England Patriots. Rico also had a great passion for flying. He was an original member of the Bald Eagles Flying Club out of the Portland International Jetport in the early 1950’s. While living in Florida he retrained himself by taking flying lessons and nearly obtained his pilots license. In 2012 he was invited to take part in the Honor Flight to Washington DC in recognition for serving for his country during World War II. After the passing of his beloved of 59 years he spent his winters with his children in Tampa, Fla. and Viera, Fla. and the summers with his grandson’s family in Cape Elizabeth. He, “Gramps”, especially loved time spent watching his four great-grandsons Enrico IV, Nicholas, Anthony and Andrew compete in their baseball, basketball and track meets. Rico is survived by his brother Albert of Minnesota; son Enrico Jr. and wife Lorraine (Brady) of Tampa, son-in-law Krzysztof Podjaski of Viera; grandson Enrico III and wife Tara of Cape Elizabeth, granddaughters Jennifer DiMillo and husband James of Tampa, Christin Perruzzi of St. Louis, Mo., and Lisa Perruzzi of Middletown, Conn.; great-grandsons Enrico IV and Andrew of Cape Elizabeth, Nicholas and Anthony of Tampa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his wife Aletta Perruzzi in 2006; son Andrew Perruzzi in 1995, daughter Lynne Podjaski (Perruzzi) in 2019; and brothers Anthony Perruzzi and Robert Perruzzi. Graveside service for family and friends will be Sept. 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery in Portland. For the safety of all members attending and following state mandated guidelines, everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice

Guest Book