Maureen Anne (McCoy) Hurley 1938 – 2020 WATERVILLE – Maureen Anne (McCoy) Hurley, 82, passed on Sept. 15, 2020 in Waterville. She was born in Portland on August 5, 1938, daughter of Edmund McCoy and Doris (O’Hara) McCoy. Maureen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by a brother, Daniel McCoy of Colorado; five children, David, Kathy and Lisa, all of California. Brian and Adam of Maine; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland.

