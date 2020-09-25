The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at USM continues to off a wide array of lectures, classes, and social programs amid the COVID 19 Pandemic using Zoom online. OLLI’s mission is to provide fun, engaging educational and social activities for people over 50 and Zoom allows those programs to continue — technical support interns are ready and able to help with online registration and using the software to participate in classes and events.

The SAGE lecture series is now being presented each Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Upcoming lectures include: The future of OLLI by Director Donna Anderson on Sept. 22, Preserving Portland landmarks by Sarah Hansen and Judy Larry on Sept. 29, Catching and prosecuting Maine fraudsters on Oct. 6 (sponsored by the AARP and open free of charge to its members), Natural methods of water conservation and treatment by Paul Hunt on Oct. 13, The future of the University of Maine School of Law by Dean Schaufley and Harold Pachios on Oct. 20, The healing power of stories by Tom Meuser on Oct. 27, and Conversations on trauma and resiliency of Vietnam Veterans by Jaqueline Murry Loring and Preston Hood on Nov. 3. On Nov. 10, SAGE subscribers may attend a special bonus session with the Opera Maine.

You must be a member to purchase a nine-lecture subscription for $50. The cost for each individual lecture is $10; membership is not required for individual lectures, but you must register four days in advance to receive an access link. Click here for: SAGE Catalog

While the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at USM keeps its costs for classes, events, and membership low, scholarships are available. More information about scholarships can be found here: Scholarship Page

For questions about the SAGE lecture series or any other OLLI issue can be please contact [email protected] or call 207-228-8181 and we will return your call as soon as possible. For more information about the SAGE lecture, OLLI courses and workshops, or OLLI at USM in general, please visit our website at: https://usm.maine.edu/olli.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: