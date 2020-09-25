SCARBOROUGH — One person’s unwanted shoes can help provide meaningful opportunities that many in developing nations need.

Hannah, 9 and Grant, 6 have helped their mom, Courtney launch a shoe drive to collect new or gently worn shoes for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the sitribution of shoes and clothing around the world.

Thanks to the involvement of local businesses such as Pine Coast Chiropractic, Starbucks, and Lamey Wellehan Shoes, as well as an engaged community, they have exceeded their goal of 500 shoes. The family has gathered 800 shoes and is hoping for 1,000 by the by the end of September.

“The response has been greater than we imagined. We are getting more and more people who want to give, including local area businesses, Courtney said. “We are thankful to small business owners and Starbucks and Pine Coast Chiropractic for hosting donation boxes and to Lamey Wellehan Shoes for their very generous donation of nearly 200 shoes. It makes me very proud to live in a place where people want to show love to others by giving to those in need around the world.”

From no until the end of September, you can bring new or gently worn shoes of any kind to Starbucks at Mill Creek Plaza in S outh Portland or Pine Coast Chiropractic at 125 Presumpscot St. in Portland.

More Starbucks locations will be added by the end of September. To schedule a drop o ff or pick-up, contact Courtney Reeves at

[email protected] The donated shoes will be distributed to Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in developing nations.

The micro-enterprise model provides individuals the ability to start small businesses by providing a steay supply of high quality,

low cost products. They also give a second life to unwanted shoes, keeping them out of landfills and protecting the environment.

The income generated by selling just one pair of shoes in Haiti can provide up to five meals for a family in need, whereas 30 pairs sold by an entrepreneur in Honduras can provide up to a year of schooling for a child.

Revenue generated by Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise operations funds the organization’s free distribution programs.

To host a shoe drive or find out more information, go to GiveShoes.org/Get-Involved

