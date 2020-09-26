NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday.

Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Wildcats, who were coming off a season-opening loss to Arkansas State. It was Kansas State’s first-ever road win against a top-three team in the AP poll.

Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions.

Kansas State upset Oklahoma 48-41 in Manhattan, Kansas, last year.

Kansas State said earlier in the week it was struggling to have enough players available at all position groups to play the game because of COVID-19.

(5) FLORIDA 51, MISSISSIPPI 35: Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and the Gators spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin with a win in Oxford, Mississippi.

Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts. The star tight end had 170 yards receiving.

Trask directed four consecutive touchdown drives that spanned the second and third quarters to build a 41-14 lead for the Gators (1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Kiffin, the former Tennessee and USC head coach who came to Ole Miss from FAU, had the Rebels’ offense humming with Matt Corral at quarterback. Corral completed 22 of 31 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns passes, two to Dontario Drummond.

(8) AUBURN 29, (23) KENTUCKY 13: Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a pair to Seth Williams, and the Tigers scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Wildcats in the season opener, in Auburn, Alabama.

The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s opening weekend.

The game was played before a COVID-19-limited crowd of 17,000-plus – mostly Auburn students – and the most electric moment for the sparse in-person audience was a 100-yard interception return called back by targeting just before halftime.

Nix delivered some big plays to start an encore to a promising freshman season, especially to Williams. He completed 16 of 27 passes and also ran for 34 yards.

(13) CENTRAL FLORIDA 51, EAST CAROLINA 28: Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help the Knights (2-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) beat the Pirates (0-1, 0-1) in Greenville, North Carolina.

Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams each had huge games as Gabriel’s top targets for the Knights (2-0, 1-0). Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards.

Throw in Greg McCrae’s short first-quarter scoring run to lead a productive ground game, and UCF finished with 632 yards with its fast-paced offense pushing the tempo to keep the pressure on. The Knights had a penalty-filled start in the first quarter — including four false-start penalties while trying to get off their first offensive snap — before settling in and blowing the game open with a pair of touchdowns in the final 5 minutes before halftime.

(21) PITTSBURGH 23, (24) LOUISVILLE 20: Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and the Panthers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in a win over the Cardinals (1-2, 0-2) in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 behind a relentless defense that kept the 24th-ranked Cardinals in check for most of the afternoon. Pitt limited Louisville to 223 total yards — less than half of its season average coming in — and picked off Cunningham three times, including twice in the fourth quarter.

