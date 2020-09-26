Social media accounts

Facebook: VitelliforSenate

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Master’s degree in education

Community Organizations:

Kennebec Estuary Land Trust

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening, hiking, reading

Family status:

Married, two grown sons

Years in the Legislature: 5

Committee assignments (if elected):

Marine Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. In general, the Governor and her administration have done a good job balancing the health of Maine people with the health of our economy.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The best way to reduce the impact of projected budget shortfalls is through investments that stimulate economic activity that will support Mainers and generate revenues for essential state services.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My party values equal opportunity, fairness, personal responsibility and the common good. We are all in it together.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Climate change, a government not beholden to corporate interests, justice and equity.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I find it rewarding to focus on building relationships in my community, with my peers and colleagues across the so called aisle rather than bemoaning the bad behaviors of the extremes.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My priority is to make sure Maine is a place where everyone is afforded the opportunity to lead a healthy, productive life. I’d like to enact the Retirement Savings Program.

