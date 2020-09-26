Social media accounts

hollykoppformainesenate.com

KoppForSenate on Facebook

Occupation:

Small business owner, school board member

Education:

Master’s degree in school psychology from University of Southern Maine

Community Organizations:

MSAD 5

Trust For Our Future

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Family time, sailing, gardening

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Marine Resources

Education and Cultural Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The Legislature should be allowed to meet and represent their constituents. A swift response setting requirements for businesses to reopen safely may have lessened the economic and social impacts.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Cuts in spending and not tax increases are the way to promote revenue growth. I am in favor of decreasing governmental regulations that prohibit business growth.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I am fiscally responsible, believe in individual freedoms and support smaller government. I am committed to listening to my constituents and working to solve the complex issues facing Mainers.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Promoting career and technical education opportunities is a key component to solving our skilled labor shortage, securing future economic growth and providing the next generation with good paying jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

As a school board member, I know the importance of respecting all views, working to create solutions and setting an example for our community. I will bring this same philosophy to my work at the state.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will support career and technical education, and I will work to make Maine a business-friendly state where the next generation can prosper. Listening to my constituents will remain my priority.

