hollykoppformainesenate.com
KoppForSenate on Facebook
Occupation:
Small business owner, school board member
Education:
Master’s degree in school psychology from University of Southern Maine
Community Organizations:
MSAD 5
Trust For Our Future
Personal information (hobbies, etc.):
Family time, sailing, gardening
Family status:
Married
Years in the Legislature: None
Committee assignments (if elected):
Marine Resources
Education and Cultural Affairs
Q&A
1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?
The Legislature should be allowed to meet and represent their constituents. A swift response setting requirements for businesses to reopen safely may have lessened the economic and social impacts.
2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?
Cuts in spending and not tax increases are the way to promote revenue growth. I am in favor of decreasing governmental regulations that prohibit business growth.
3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?
I am fiscally responsible, believe in individual freedoms and support smaller government. I am committed to listening to my constituents and working to solve the complex issues facing Mainers.
4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?
Promoting career and technical education opportunities is a key component to solving our skilled labor shortage, securing future economic growth and providing the next generation with good paying jobs.
5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?
As a school board member, I know the importance of respecting all views, working to create solutions and setting an example for our community. I will bring this same philosophy to my work at the state.
6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?
I will support career and technical education, and I will work to make Maine a business-friendly state where the next generation can prosper. Listening to my constituents will remain my priority.
Holly JP Kopp, Maine Senate 23