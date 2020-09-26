Susan Collins’ ads relentlessly assert that she is “bipartisan” and “effective.” If true, she’d use her imaginary clout to influence the opinions of other senators. Of course, this never happens.

What is accomplished by voicing opposition to stealing a precious Supreme Court nomination, while secure in the knowledge it won’t change the outcome anyway? Let’s be realistic: She is neither bipartisan nor effective.

Carl Gatto

Kennebunk

