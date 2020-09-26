Black Lives Matter Maine gathered in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon for a demonstration against police brutality and systemic racism.

About 200 people demonstrated outside the Portland police station on Middle Street and later moved to City Hall.

One of their goals is to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, home in March. A grand jury decided this week not to indict any officers in her killing, and that has fueled protests around the country.

“The reality of being Black in America is that our lives are treated with disrespect until the end,” the group posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “We need to do better for our sisters and brothers. Come together to celebrate Breonna, show up against police brutality, and demand our city officials be held accountable to change.”

The organizers traded criticisms with the Portland Police Department on social media in the hours before the protest but appeared to reach an agreement Saturday morning. On Friday night, Police Chief Frank Clark shared a statement that faulted the organizers for failing to work with his department or return their calls. Black Lives Matter quickly responded with a statement that said the organizers had reached out to the police in preparation for the event and accused the police chief of trying to discredit the movement.

But the Portland Police Department shared an update Saturday. It said the organizers agreed to start the protest at the police station and then move to Portland City Hall. It also said the event would end before dark.

“We’re continuing to ask for calm from all of today’s protesters and counterprotesters,” the department’s Facebook post said. “Help us, help you as we work to protect each of you and your right to peacefully and lawfully protest.”

Black Lives Matter Maine also said an organizer spoke to the police chief Saturday morning.

“We have always held peaceful events and we will continue to do so today,” Black Lives Matter Maine posted. “We plan on sharing stories, poems, music and fight for black liberation today. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Black Lives Matter Maine planned to protest last month outside Portland City Hall. But opponents made threats against the group on social media and suggested in online comments that they would come to the protest armed. So the organizers announced they would postpone the demonstration for safety reasons. Another group, the Maine People’s Housing Coalition, hosted a demonstration in their place.

This story will be updated.

