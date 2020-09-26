WASHINGTON — The New York Mets were eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Mets (26-32) needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs. But New York couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead and will miss the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Andrew Stevenson hit two homers – including one inside the park – for the last-place Nationals, and Max Scherzer (5-4) worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season, tying Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.

YANKEES 11, MARLINS 4: DJ LaMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer and New York rediscovered its power in a win over visiting Miami.

LaMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game and three RBI while raising his average to .359, passing Washington’s Juan Soto (.351) for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, who began the day in second in the AL at .337.

NOTES

GIANTS: San Francisco released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija, a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.

Samardzija, 35, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was to expire.

• Four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence announced his retirement following 14 major league seasons.

A career .279 hitter, Pence had 244 home runs and 942 RBI playing for Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Texas. The Giants released him last month.

