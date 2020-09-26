A man died Saturday when his motorcycle collided head-on with another vehicle in York, police said.

The York Police Department shared a news release about the fatal crash on its Facebook page Saturday evening. The dispatch center received multiple 911 calls about the crash on Shore Road at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said an Audi Q7 driven by a 38-year-old man collided head-on with a Kawasaki motorcycle operated by a 52-year-old man. The release did not identify either man or say what caused them to crash.

“The operator of the motorcycle who was not wearing a helmet was experiencing serious injuries,” police said. “Rescue efforts were immediately administered but the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

The crash took place near 535 Shore Road. The road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated. The release directed anyone who has any knowledge or may have witnessed this incident to contact the department at 207-363-4444.

