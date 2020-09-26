TENNIS

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his impressive tune-up for the French Open by beating clay-court specialist Christian Garin in the Hamburg Open semifinals on Saturday to set up a final against Andrey Rublev.

Tsitsipas hit 12 aces on his way to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win. Rublev defeated Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-2.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Aaron Rai of England shot 3-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead over Maverick Antcliff of Australia after the third round of the Irish Open in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton took a step closer to equaling the Formula One victory record by clinching pole position at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi after narrowly avoiding early elimination when Sebastian Vettel crashed.

Hamilton charged to a track-record time of 1 minute, 31.304 seconds, beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen by .563 for his fifth straight pole position. Hamilton can achieve his 91st career win Sunday, matching the record held by Michael Schumacher.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The San Francisco 49ers promoted offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu from the practice squad to the active roster and placed running back Tevin Coleman on injured reserve.

Coleman sprained his knee last week against the New York Jets and is expected to miss at least four games.

• The Atlanta Falcons placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell, a defensive back, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

SOCCER

MLS: Colorado’s game against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday has been postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus

ENGLAND: Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty kick about 10 minutes into extra time after a handball, giving Manchester a wild, 3-2 victory at Brighton.

Brighton had tied the game on a goal by Solly March five minutes into stoppage time.

• Chelsea came from three goals down after 27 minutes to draw at West Bromwich Albion, 3-3, with Tammy Abraham netting the tying goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

• Everton won its third straight match to open the season by beating Crystal Palace, 2-1, with the help of a contentiously awarded penalty that was converted by Richarlison.

SPAIN: Sergio Ramos’ late penalty helped Real Madrid win at 10-man Real Betis, 3-2, after the video assistant referee spotted a handball.

BRAZIL: A Rio de Janeiro-based judge ordered the postponement of a match in Brazil’s top league between Flamengo and defending champion Palmeiras because of an allegedly high risk of COVID-19 contagion.

The ruling came after a request from the union of Rio de Janeiro’s soccer club workers, which argued 21 Flamengo staffers and players contracted the disease this week.

The judge set a fine of 2 million Brazilian reals ($360,000) if the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) decides to proceed with the match.

The CBF had not made comments about the decision. On Friday, it denied a request from Flamengo to postpone the match. The CBF website still showed Palmeiras vs Flamengo scheduled for Sunday.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year contract extension.

The Red Wings acquired Gagner, 31, in a trade with Edmonton on Feb. 24. He has 164 goals and 295 assists in 13 seasons.

