It is clear that the mail is taking longer to get delivered. I suggest that, whenever possible, everyone mail letters, send packages and order items that have to be mailed before Oct. 10.
If we can get most or all of our routine mailing done in that period of time, then between Oct. 15 and Nov. 3, we will only mail ballots.
This approach would ensure that ballots would have a much better chance of being delivered to town or city clerks and counted (depending on the state) before the election or on Election Day.
Richard Sauvageau
Naples
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Drowning in political ads? Try this democracy preserver
-
Books
Book review: It’s been a rough year. Maybe some philosophical wisdom can help.
-
Arts Review
Movie review: Another ‘kooky’ movie from Miranda July? ‘Kajillionaire’ is that – and so much more
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: ‘Independence,’ by Robert Petrillo
-
Recipes
A pecan-crusted trout that’s baked – not fried – satisfies that craving for buttery, crispy fish
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.