It is clear that the mail is taking longer to get delivered. I suggest that, whenever possible, everyone mail letters, send packages and order items that have to be mailed before Oct. 10.

If we can get most or all of our routine mailing done in that period of time, then between Oct. 15 and Nov. 3, we will only mail ballots.

This approach would ensure that ballots would have a much better chance of being delivered to town or city clerks and counted (depending on the state) before the election or on Election Day.

Richard Sauvageau
Naples

