The state pulled the Big Moose Inn’s health license. A wedding with approximately 65 guests, little face mask wearing and no social distancing has resulted in an outbreak that’s infected 176 people and the deaths of seven innocent people, who weren’t even at the wedding.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the license would be suspended while they worked with Big Moose Inn “to bring them into compliance.” A visit by DHHS showed that employees were not wearing face masks and tables and chairs were not set up at least 6 feet apart. The state reinstated the inn’s health license two days after they suspended it.

What did DHHS teach the people at Big Moose Inn? How to count to 50? How to wear a face mask? How to measure 6 feet? These standards were known long before the wedding was scheduled. The inn had to know how many people were coming in order to have enough tables, place settings and food. This was premeditated stupidity and callousness on the part of the inn and the wedding family.

The inn has faced no stiff fine designed to remind them of their responsibilities. The bridal couple will go on with their lives, and the innocent people who died will still be dead while their families will still mourn their loss.

The government is not doing its job. Many of our businesses are not doing their job, and many of the people in Maine are not doing their job. 202,704 deaths and still counting. When are we going to get this, people?

Thomas Deignan

Scarborough

