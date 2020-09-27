Maine State Police are crediting a Maine Medical Center nurse with saving the life of severely injured motorcyclist who crashed his bike Saturday evening on Interstate 295 in Portland.

State police said in a news release that a witness reported that the biker, Aaric Rowe, 33, of South Portland, crashed on I-295 around 5:40 p.m. in the vicinity of mile 7. The impact of the crash threw Rowe from his motorcycle, causing him to suffer severe injuries to his leg, according to the witness.

But Christine Schreiber, who was passing through the area, came to his assistance, according to troopers. Schreiber is a nurse at Maine Medical Center.

“Schreiber jumped into action, applying a tourniquet to Rowe’s leg slowing the bleeding, which saved his life, until first responders arrived on scene,” state police said.

Rowe was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday night.

