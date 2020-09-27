Maine State Police are crediting a Maine Medical Center nurse with saving the life of severely injured motorcyclist who crashed his bike Saturday evening on Interstate 295 in Portland.
State police said in a news release that a witness reported that the biker, Aaric Rowe, 33, of South Portland, crashed on I-295 around 5:40 p.m. in the vicinity of mile 7. The impact of the crash threw Rowe from his motorcycle, causing him to suffer severe injuries to his leg, according to the witness.
But Christine Schreiber, who was passing through the area, came to his assistance, according to troopers. Schreiber is a nurse at Maine Medical Center.
“Schreiber jumped into action, applying a tourniquet to Rowe’s leg slowing the bleeding, which saved his life, until first responders arrived on scene,” state police said.
Rowe was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday night.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff team up in final campaign stretch
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox top Braves, 9-1, in season finale
-
Local & State
Maine Med nurse credited with helping save life of injured motorcyclist
-
Sports
Lightning in control of series, but Stars embrace underdog role
-
Nation & World
New York Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.