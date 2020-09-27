PORTLAND – Marie Caccamo Kribbs Gozelski Ducharme, 84, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, crossing Over The Rainbow to join her daughter, Patricia Marie Gozelski Conant, who passed away in 2008; and granddaughter, Kayla Marie Conant, who passed away in 2002. She is also predeceased by her brother, David DiAngelo; her mother, Josephine Meyers; and her husband, Andre Ducharme.

Marie was born on June 14, 1936 to Josephine Marie Caccamo in Franklin, Pa. Shortly after, she was adopted by William G. and Patricia Kribbs in Oil City, Pa. In 1954, Marie married George Frank Gozelski. They had three children, Margaret Ann, George F. Jr. and Patricia Marie.

Marie graduated from high school in 1953. She became an LPN after graduating from Glen Cove Hospital in 1954, and became a charge nurse in the newborn nursery. She began working as a dental assistant for Leonard J. Brennan DMD in 1986, and worked there for nearly 30 years. In 1980 she married Andre Laudier Ducharme. They enjoyed photography, traveling and hiking. Andre passed away in May 2019.

In 1998, at the age of 72, Marie was finally able to meet her birth mother, Josephine, after an extensive internet search. She discovered a large new family. Her mother was one of 10 children. Marie also discovered two of her sisters, Mary Meyer and Patricia Beccara, an aunt, Stella Caccamo, and many nieces and nephews.

Marie’s favorite movie was “The Wizard of Oz”. She followed her own path down the Yellow Brick Road until her last breath at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Marie is survived by daughter, Margaret Ann Rozzi (Fred) of Portland, and son, George Frank Gozelski Jr. (Kay) of North Carolina; aunt, Stella Caccamo; sisters, Mary Myers and Patricia Beccara; grandchildren, Nick, Alisha, Katrina, Peter and Bethany; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ashlyn, Leighton, Matthew, McKenna and Olivia.

A private graveside service was held at Gray Village Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home in Gray, is servicing Marie’s family.

As a lover of all animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook ME 04092

or the

Seymour Pet Bird Refuge

204 Gray Rd.

Cumberland, ME 04021

