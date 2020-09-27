LIMERICK – Nina Mary (Curry) Stitson passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 after a period of declining health.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery Annex in Limerick.

The family requests that you adhere to State guidelines and social distancing practices.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the

Free Baptist Church of Limerick,

P.O. Box 370,

2 Sokokis Trail North,

Limerick, ME 04048.

