LIMERICK – Nina Mary (Curry) Stitson passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 after a period of declining health.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery Annex in Limerick.
The family requests that you adhere to State guidelines and social distancing practices.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the
Free Baptist Church of Limerick,
P.O. Box 370,
2 Sokokis Trail North,
Limerick, ME 04048.
