WINDHAM – Richard F. O’Brion Jr., 65, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center. Born in Portland on Dec. 8, 1954, Richard was the oldest child of Richard and Mary (Coyne) O’Brion Sr.

Richard graduated from Portland High School, the class of 1973, where he was an exceptional athlete. He married Debra Chase in April of 1985. He worked as a firefighter for the City of Portland for over 25 years, retiring in 2010. An avid football fan, Richard loved watching the Patriots and looked forward to their season every year.

Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Debra; his mother and father, mother-in-law, Catherine Chase; brother, Robert O’Brion; and his niece, Kristen O’Brion.

He is survived by his son, Daniel and his wife Kimberlee, daughter, Molly and her husband Jonathan Carter, son, Matthew O’Brion; grandson, Jackson O’Brion; father-in-law, James Chase; siblings, Mark O’Brion and his wife Rosanne, Paula Kazilionis and her husband James, Margaret McDevitt and her husband Michael, Katie O’Brion and her husband Brian; brother-in-law, Kenneth Chase, sister-in-law, Patricia Peterson and her husband David. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

In acknowledgment of the health concerns presented by the pandemic, a celebration of Richard’s life will take place at a later date.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Richard’s online guestbook at http://www.athutchins.com.

Those who wish to honor may make donations in his memory to the

Center for Grieving Children,

555 Forest Ave.,

Portland, ME 04101

Guest Book