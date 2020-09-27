BASKETBALL

Breanna Stewart scored a career playoff-high 31 points – tying Seattle’s franchise playoff record – and Sue Bird had 16 points and nine assists as the Storm beat Minnesota 92-71 on Sunday to sweep the Lynx and advance to the WNBA finals.

Stewart added six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Mercedes Russell tied her season high with 10 points for the No. 2 seed Storm.

Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Damiris Dantas and Crystal Dangerfield – the 2020 WNBA rookie of the year – scored 16 points apiece.

• Angel McCoughtry scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter as the Las Vegas Aces took control on the way to an 84-75 win over the Connecticut Sun that tied the best-of-five semifinal series at 2-2.

McCoughtry finished with six assists, five rebounds and three steals. A’ja Wilson, the 2020 league MVP, had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for top-seeded Las Vegas, and Danielle Robinson also scored 18 points.

Game 5 is Tuesday.

GOLF

PGA: Hudson Swafford stopped his slide with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole and finished with an 8-foot par putt to hold on for a one-shot victory in the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Swafford closed with a 3-under 69, doing most of his work on the front nine with a 31 that took him from a two-shot deficit to a three-shot lead.

He led by four shots with six holes to play before he made double bogey on the 13th and bogey from the fairway on the 15th, falling into a share of the lead with Mackenzie Hughes and Tyler McCumber.

Swafford finished at 18 under, one shot better than McCumber (66) and two better than Hughes (70).

EUROPEAN TOUR: John Catlin birdied three of his last four holes to close with a 6-under 64 and storm from behind for a two-shot victory in the Irish Open – his second in three weeks on the European Tour.

Catlin, a 29-year-old American who until this year had only won on the Asian Tour, finished at 10-under 270. Aaron Rei (70) of England finished second.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi after his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was ruined by penalties, in front of the largest crowd of the pandemic-hit season.

Hamilton was trying to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 career wins but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was already under investigation by the stewards when he started the race from pole position. Before the race, he twice stopped to perform practice starts at the exit of pit lane, rather than in the designated area. That eventually earned him two five-second penalties, dropping him as low as 11th at one stage.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Jamie Vardy recorded a hat trick with the help of two penalty kicks as Leicester City came from behind to stun host Manchester City, 5-2.

It was the third straight victory to open the Premier League season for Leicester.

SPAIN: Luis Suarez quickly made an impact at Atletico Madrid, scoring twice and adding an assist after entering a 6-1 rout of Granada in the 71st minute.

• Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-0 in its league opener.

TENNIS

HAMBURG OPEN: Andrey Rublev charged back from 5-3 down in the deciding set to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, for his third title of 2020.

HORSE RACING

PREAKNESS: Swiss Skydiver will become the first filly since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009 to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

The draw for the 145th Preakness is Monday. The field for the final leg of the reconfigured Triple Crown series is expected to include Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

Belmont winner Tiz the Law is skipping the Preakness.

CYCLING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Julian Alaphilippe soloed to victory in the men’s road race at Imola, Italy, becoming France’s first holder of the rainbow jersey since 1997.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert finished 24 seconds behind Alaphilippe in the 160-mile race over nine laps of a circuit started and finished on Imola’s auto racing track.

