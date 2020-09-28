A person was struck by the Amtrak Downeaster on railroad tracks just east of Wells on Monday afternoon, Amtrak said.

Train 683, which was carrying about 20 passengers from North Station in Boston to Brunswick, struck the individual at around 2:16 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said. Amtrak said the individual was “trespassing,” but offered no additional details on how the person was struck.

None of the passengers was injured, but the collision did cause travel delays. Amtrak Downeaster posted a service alert on its website warning that train 683 and train 688, which was transporting passengers from Portland to Boston, would be delayed while Amtrak police investigated the cause of the crash.

Irvin said she was not at liberty to release details on the condition of the person who was struck. Amtrak police are working with local police on the investigation.

“All individuals should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver to communicate the dangers of being inattentive at rail grade crossings and along the railroad right-of-way,” Irvin said.

Amtrak said approximately 2,000 people are killed or injured in rail grade crossings and trespassing incidents in the United States each year.

