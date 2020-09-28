BRUNSWICK—High school soccer games will look a bit different this season, with several different rule modifications.

This was on display Friday night, when the Brunswick girls soccer team upended Morse 4-0 in the season opener for both teams.

Some of the noticeable changes included limits on players in the penalty box on corner kicks (five for each side). Furthermore, players received hydration and sanitizing breaks midway through each half.

None of the changes mattered to the players and coaches.

“It was fantastic (to get back out there),” said Brunswick coach Martyn Davison.

“I’m so happy for every single one of these kids, they deserve it,” added Morse coach Branden Noltkamper.

The Dragons jumped out to a quick lead with a goal from Layne Brewer with just under 10 minutes into the game.

Brunswick seemed to be in control during toward the end of the first half, but Morse had a few good scoring chances in the final 10 minutes, but Brunswick goalie Aisley Snell came up big.

The Dragons continued the pressure at the beginning of the second half, with two shots off the foot of Emma Banks just missing the net.

After a couple saves by Morse goalie Michaela Patterson, the Dragons broke through again on a breakaway goal by Molly Taub to double the lead with just over 25 minutes to go in the game.

Brunswick found the back of the net again with 11 minutes remaining, after Grace Costello put home a Kynli Vanleer cross that deflected off the arms of Patterson.

Brewer headed in her second goal off a cross by Banks with just under four minutes to go, just squeaking by the outstretched arms of Patterson.

“We can play better of course, but we didn’t play too bad,” Davison said.

“We’re young, we started five freshmen tonight, the future is really bright for us,” Noltkamper added of his team’s performance. “We’re just really excited to be out here”.

The Dragons will next face Mt. Ararat on Tuesday in Topsham, while the Shipbuilders don’t play until next Saturday against Mt. Ararat in Bath.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: