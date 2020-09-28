Arrests

9/27 at 8:50 a.m. Brian Estabrook, 33, of Yarmouth Road, Gray, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Christopher Giles on a warrant and a charge of failure to appear.

Summonses

9/21 at 12:54 p.m. Jason Lowell, 39, of Whitney Road, Gray, was issued a summons on Range Road by Officer Christopher Giles on a charge of operating without a license.

9/25 at 3:30 p.m. Jose Quishpiyupa, 42, of Maine Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Tuttle Road by Officer Joseph Burke on operating without a license.

Fire calls

9/17 at 9:50 a.m. Malicious false alarm on Tuttle Road.

9/17 at 10:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

9/18 at 2:19 p.m. Outdoor fire on Gray Road.

9/20 at 4:38 p.m. Smoke or odor investigation on Goose Pond Road.

9/21 at 9:40 a.m. No incident found at dispatch address.

9/21 at 11:16 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Glenview Road.

9/23 at 3:27 a.m. Cover assignment on Bucknam Road, Falmouth.

9/26 at 9:50 p.m. Fire call on Tuttle Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Sept. 17-26.

