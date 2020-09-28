Arrests

9/25 at 1:17 a.m. Benjamin Shea, 23, of Glen Avenue, Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Johnson Road by Detective Mat Yeaton on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

9/21 at 10:51 a.m. Cassady Applegarth, 27, of Mechanic Falls, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/21 at 5 and 7:12 p.m. A juvenile was issued a summons on Woods Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

9/23 at 3 p.m. A juvenile was issued a summons on Menikoe Point Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

9/19 at 7:02 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/19 at 7:31 a.m. Water problem on Brook Road.

9/19 at 4:30 p.m. Brush fire on Allen Avenue Extension.

9/19 at 8:35 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Winn Road.

9/20 at 8:20 a.m. Outdoor odor investigation at Inverness Road and St. Andrews Circle.

9/20 at 2:35 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

9/20 at 5:27 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Maple Street.

9/22 at 1:09 p.m. Structure fire on Lower Falls Road.

9/22 at 5 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Oakmont Drive.

9/23 at 2:41 a.m. Brush fire on Gray Road.

9/23 at 5:06 a.m. Brush fire at Woodville at Birkdale roads.

9/23 at 10:42 a.m. Fire call on Falmouth Road.

9/23 at 1:31 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Ridgewood Drive.

9/24 at 3:54 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95 South.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Sept. 18-24.

