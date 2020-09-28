Arrests

9/21 at 4:38 p.m. April Rumery, 43, of Maple Avenue, was arrested on Maple Avenue by Officer Keith Norris on warrants.

9/24 at 9:32 p.m. David Carlow, 30, of Unity, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alison Murray on a warrant and on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

9/22 at 12:02 p.m. Chris Drakes, 40, of Kissimee, Florida, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of misuse of identification and theft by deception.

9/24 at 2:53 p.m. Erin Falconer, 36, of Elm Street, was issued a summons on Morse Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating after license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

9/23 at 9:08 a.m. Motor vehicle crash at Durham Road and Heron Pond Lane.

9/27 at 2:22 p.m. Welfare check on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Sept. 21-27.

