Dukes of hazard?

Gorham Police received a call at 9:12 p.m. Aug. 31 that a man was hanging on back of a pickup truck traveling more than 100 mph on Main Street inbound from Westbrook. A caller said the truck had no plates and was last spotted northbound on Mosher Road. Gorham and Windham officers responded but didn’t find the vehicle.

Arrests

Ernesto R. Salamone, 30, of Portland, on Aug. 1 on charges of violating condition of release, hold-house for other agency and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.

Shelby B. Swann, 39, of Westbrook, on Aug. 1 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Mosher Road.

Rebecca L. Elliott, 25, Simona Shores Drive, on Aug. 2 on charges of assault, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and domestic violence assault, on Simona Shores Drive.

