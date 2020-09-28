PORTLAND — The City Council will hold a workshop Monday, Oct. 5, on the first phase of Recode, the city’s effort to rewrite its land use code.

The council will consider all 22 articles of the revised Land Use Code, which was unanimously recommended by the Planning Board July 28.

This is the first time in 50 years the land use code has been fully rewritten.

According to the city, “ReCode Portland will create a new, unified development code to serve Portland for the 21st century. The new code will be more user-friendly, will advance the goals of the city’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan, Portland’s Plan 2030, and be better equipped to meet the myriad needs of the city in such areas as housing, design, preservation, conservation, the working waterfront, energy, and transportation.

For more information about the ReCode, visit recodeportland.me.

