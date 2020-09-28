There are many reasons to support Jon Anderson for town council in Scarborough. He is intelligent, compassionate, and is willing to listen.
Jonathan will be thoughtful and reasonable in tough situations and has a track record engaging in civil dialog. He is a founding member of “Scarborough Community Connections,” and has worked to create a town culture where all voices can be heard.
Jonathan also has a background in financial management, strategic planning, and performance management which will help us develop a solid plan as Scarborough continues to expand.
We need people like Jonathan who have experience in policy and process management to help manage the budget, and Jonathan has a wealth of experience in these areas.
Jonathan has the business experience along with the community involvement to make an excellent councilor. Please join me in voting for Jonathan Anderson for Scarborough town council!
Jillian Trapini-Huff
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress comes together finally to help national parks
-
Do This
Whoop it up all month long, in the name of the state treat
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Two live local shows and a weekend-long stream from Colorado
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Census worker sees cause for optimism
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Collins switch on Trump reveals her character
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.