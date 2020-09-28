There are many reasons to support Jon Anderson for town council in Scarborough. He is intelligent, compassionate, and is willing to listen.

Jonathan will be thoughtful and reasonable in tough situations and has a track record engaging in civil dialog. He is a founding member of “Scarborough Community Connections,” and has worked to create a town culture where all voices can be heard.

Jonathan also has a background in financial management, strategic planning, and performance management which will help us develop a solid plan as Scarborough continues to expand.

We need people like Jonathan who have experience in policy and process management to help manage the budget, and Jonathan has a wealth of experience in these areas.

Jonathan has the business experience along with the community involvement to make an excellent councilor. Please join me in voting for Jonathan Anderson for Scarborough town council!

Jillian Trapini-Huff

Scarborough

