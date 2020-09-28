Several states have passed laws that would change the way we elect the president to a national popular vote. This is a good idea. Maine should do the same.

I firmly believe we must support the National Popular Vote. It is the only fair way to have our citizens votes count! Please urge our legislators to pass this kind of legislation.

Best wishes and thank you for all your work for Maine!

Jeanne Childs

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: