Vote Shaw, Hepler

In November, Woolwich residents will be voting for two Selectpersons. The incumbents are Jason Shaw and Allison Hepler. I have known Mr. Shaw personally and professionally for 30 years. I have also interacted with him several times during his tenor as a Selectperson. He is fair, open-minded and confident. He knows what the town needs and remains fiscally responsible. In a year where things have changed drastically, we should keep consistency and experience on our Select Board.

I have known Ms. Hepler for several years. I have had the pleasure of interacting with her as a Selectperson as well as a State Representative. What I like about Ms. Hepler is that she discusses issues with people. When she makes decisions, it’s an educated and fair based on research and input.

Woolwich residents are lucky to have the current Select Board. It is not an easy job to do. I know that Mr. Shaw and Ms. Hepler will continue to work for the people of our town. I ask that you support and vote for both.

Michael Field,

Woolwich

Vote Savage

We can stop holding our nose! When we vote, I mean. Because of rank-choice voting, a vote for an independent candidate no longer means the candidate you don’t like will win. If you, like me, enjoyed U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage’s poise and intelligence at the televised debate last week, vote for her. Savage does not believe that corporations deserve the same rights as human beings; she supports overturning Citizens (aka Corporations) United.

Yes, put Savage as your first choice. Then vote for Sarah Gideon second choice. Even if Savage does not win, your vote will go to Sarah Gideon – no fear that Susan Collins will stay in the Senate, continuing to support Trump.

Chalmers Hardenbergh,

Freeport

Vote Gideon Sen. Susan Collins recently said she would vote against any Supreme Court nominee that is brought to the Senate floor before the November 3 election. Her statement has had no impact on the Republican leadership or on her colleagues in the Senate. They are proceeding with the process of nomination and ignoring her concern. Recently, President Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Will Sen. Collins speak out on this, and share her view on what kind of leadership we need in Washington? Sen. Collins has found a comfortable position for herself: pretending to be principled in her views while not actually influencing events. This was the same approach she took when she did not oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos, the disastrous tax cut, the vote for Justice Kavanaugh and many other votes. The Republican leadership can count on her vote when it matters; Mainers can count on Susan to be ‘independent’ when it won’t make a difference. The Republican Party leadership has marginalized Sen. Collins. Despite her seniority in the Senate, she carries no significant influence. She no longer has the trust of independent thinking Mainers. It is time for a change. Let’s elect a Senator who will tell us what she believes and make a difference for Maine. I will support Sarah Gideon in this election. Nils Tcheyan,

Harpswell

