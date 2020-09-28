AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will be among the first public health organizations in the country to receive federal money to expand services for people with dementia under a new nationwide program.
The program is called the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, or the BOLD Act.
Maine CDC said it’s set to get $200,000, which can be renewed every year through 2023.
The BOLD Act became law at the end of 2018 and authorizes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give as much as $20 million per year for five years to local entities that provide dementia care and support, Maine CDC said in a statement.
Maine CDC said it’s among the first 15 public health groups to receive the funding.
