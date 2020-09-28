9/21 at midnight, Floyd Pope, 67, of Sanford, on Stevens Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

9/21 at 11:19 a.m. Mariam Jafar, 34, of Portland, on Mayo Street on a charge of operating without a license.

9/21 at 7:37 p.m. Tadeusz Olszynski, 61, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/21 at 10:39 p.m. Angelalee Webster, 30, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of failure to control or report a fire.

9/22 at 1:57 p.m. Ryan McDevitt, 38, of Portland, on Burnham Street on a charge of assault.

9/22 at 7 p.m. Sean Lathan, 34, of Gorham, on Park Avenue on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two warrants.

9/22 at 7:05 p.m. Christopher Lee Frank, 30, of South Portland, on Main Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/22 at 7:38 p.m. Gashim Nyapir, 23, of Portland, on Preble Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/22 at 7:50 p.m. Meghan Kerr, 21, of Augusta, on Main Street on two warrants.

9/23 at 12:07 a.m. Tobie W. Clement, 53, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/23 at 1:03 a.m. Jessica Marie Click, 42, address unlisted, on Commercial Street on a warrant.

9/23 at 1:13 a.m. Bonnie Anyanwu, 67, of Saco, on Commercial Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/23 at 11:28 a.m. Christin E. Parmenter, 32, of Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/23 at 2:19 p.m. Laurie Dame, 33, of Portland, on Mechanic Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and five counts of violation of conditional release.

9/23 at 8 p.m. David Ryan Havill, 47, address unlisted, on Somerset Street on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts of violation of conditional release.

9/23 at 12:58 a.m. David Ryan Havill, 47, address unlisted, on Middle Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts of violation of conditional release.

9/24 at 3:20 p.m. Bhavikkumar Jatin Patel, 21, of Sanford, on Bramhall Street on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

9/24 a 6:55 p.m. Louise Dorazio, 53, of Westbrook, on Forest Avenue on a warrant.

9/24 at 7:37 p.m. Bonnie Anyanwu, 67, of Saco, on Commercial Street on charges of violation of conditional release and assault.

9/24 at 10:22 p.m. Robert J. Bergeron, 50, address unlisted, on Commercial Street on a charge of public drinking.

9/24 at 10:53 p.m. Dustin Cole, 42, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

9/25 at 4:01 a.m. Chase Wesley Brown, 51, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

