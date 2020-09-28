STOWE, Vt. — A series of arson fires in the town of Stowe has prompted the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vermont police to offer a $15,000 reward for help leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
More than a dozen fires have been intentionally set in Stowe since 2016, including four since June, the ATF said. The most recent fire was at Stowe Cablevision.
The fires have caused more than $4 million in property damage. There have been no injuries.
The combined reward comes from ATF, the Stowe Police Department and the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program.
