Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 21-27.

Summonses

9/23 at 3:37 p.m. Rodney Bean, 40, of Norway, was issued a summons on West Main Street by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of operating after license suspended.

Fire calls

9/21 at 12:22 a.m. Water problem on Marina Road.

9/22 at 11:58 a.m. Fire call at Spring and Bayview streets.

9/22 at 2:30 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.

9/23 at 4:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Liberty Court.

9/23 at 4:59 p.m. Fire call on East Main Street.

9/23 at 5:48 p.m. Inspection on U.S. Route 1.

9/24 at 5:54 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Princes Point Road.

9/25 at 2:30 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

9/27 at 10:18 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Sept. 21-27.

