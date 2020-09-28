Recent Coverage

at 8:00 AM Some voters second-guessing their decision to cast absentee ballots Many are asking what they should do if they change their minds about whether to vote absentee or vote in person.

September 29 Election clerks will process absentee ballots early, but won’t count votes until polls close With a record number of voters requesting absentee ballots, some want to know when those votes actually get counted.

September 28 If you requested an absentee ballot, expect to get it soon Maine voters are requesting absentee ballots in record numbers, and in the next few days local election officials will begin to mail those ballots out.

September 24 Some voters fear being ‘purged’ at the polls. Should you? Maine's system for removing voters from official lists has been criticized in the past, but state officials say they no longer follow those procedures.