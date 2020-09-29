Arrest

9/22 at 10:33 p.m. Austin Triuette, 35, of Cobb Road, was arrested on Cobb Road by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/24 at 10:05 a.m. Danielle Harper, 22, of Varney Mill Road, was arrested on Varney Mill Road by Officer Brett McIntire on a warrant.

9/26 at 9:19 a.m. Jody Inman, 55, of High Street, was arrested on Front Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of theft.

Summonses

9/11 Stephen Kaminski, 31, of Skowhegan Road, Fairfield, was issued a summons on Water Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of driving to endanger.

9/24 Jazmine Hummel, 24, of Chestnut Street, was issued a summons on Chestnut Street by Officer Brett McIntire on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

9/26 Jody Inman, 55, of High Street, was issued a summons on Front Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

9/21 at 12:29 p.m. Smoke alarm on High Street.

9/22 at 2:34 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

9/23 at 12:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

9/23 at 4:48 p.m. Outside fire on West Milan Street.

9/24 at 2:36 p.m. Low hanging wires at High and Russell streets.

9/24 at 1:08 p.m. Alarm activation on Wing Farm Parkway.

9/25 at 2:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Barque and Harward streets.

9/25 at 1:11 a.m. Smoke alarm on Andrews Road.

9/26 at 10:06 a.m. Unpermitted burn on North Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from Sept. 21-27.

