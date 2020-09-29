Arrest
9/22 at 10:33 p.m. Austin Triuette, 35, of Cobb Road, was arrested on Cobb Road by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of violating condition of release.
9/24 at 10:05 a.m. Danielle Harper, 22, of Varney Mill Road, was arrested on Varney Mill Road by Officer Brett McIntire on a warrant.
9/26 at 9:19 a.m. Jody Inman, 55, of High Street, was arrested on Front Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of theft.
Summonses
9/11 Stephen Kaminski, 31, of Skowhegan Road, Fairfield, was issued a summons on Water Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of driving to endanger.
9/24 Jazmine Hummel, 24, of Chestnut Street, was issued a summons on Chestnut Street by Officer Brett McIntire on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.
9/26 Jody Inman, 55, of High Street, was issued a summons on Front Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
9/21 at 12:29 p.m. Smoke alarm on High Street.
9/22 at 2:34 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.
9/23 at 12:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.
9/23 at 4:48 p.m. Outside fire on West Milan Street.
9/24 at 2:36 p.m. Low hanging wires at High and Russell streets.
9/24 at 1:08 p.m. Alarm activation on Wing Farm Parkway.
9/25 at 2:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Barque and Harward streets.
9/25 at 1:11 a.m. Smoke alarm on Andrews Road.
9/26 at 10:06 a.m. Unpermitted burn on North Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from Sept. 21-27.
