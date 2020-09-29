Arrests

9/22 at 6:34 a.m. James Prescott, 28, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a warrant and on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violating condition of release and violating a protection order.

9/24 at 9:01 a.m. Riley Kirk, 20, of Antietam Street, was arrested on Harpswell Road by Officer Zachary Huber on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, operating under the influence (alcohol and/or drugs), sale and use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

9/25 at 12:34 a.m. Joshua Tebben, 25, of Enterprise Drive, was arrested on Coral Sea Street by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/25 at 8:37 p.m. Hope Ashland-Brown, 25, of Long Street, was arrested on Long Street by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a warrant and on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/26 at 12:17 a.m. Alex Stewart, 27, of Boynton Street, Richmond, was arrested at Federal and Cleveland streets by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/27 at 10:50 p.m. Travis Wallace, 40, of Darling Road, Phippsburg, was arrested at River Road and Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of disorderly conduct (loud unreasonable noise) and obstructing government administration.

Summonses

9/24 at 1:16 p.m. Gene Frey, 60, of Mere Point Road, was issued a summons on Mere Point Road by Officer Heather Brown on charges of allowing a dog to be at large and keeping an unlicensed dog.

9/26 at 6 p.m. Jackson Rho, 19, of Princeton, New Jersey, was issued a summons at Maine and Everett streets by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and minor having false identification.

9/26 at 6 p.m. Maggie Zhang, 18, of Princeton, New Jersey, was issued a summons at Maine and Everett streets by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

9/26 at 8:56 p.m. Joshua Terrell Stewart, 43, of San Diego, California, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating without a license.

9/27 at 6:12 a.m. Henry Conroy, 27, of Water Street, was issued a summons on Water Street by Officer James Fisher on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/27 at 5:31 p.m. Jessica Russ, 28, of Winter Street, Topsham, was issued a summons on Mill Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

9/27 at 5:41 p.m. Ashley Marie Brown, 32, of Krampf Circle, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer James Fisher on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/27 at 10:50 p.m. Ricki Riendeau, 27, of Middlesex Road, Topsham, was issued a summons at River Road and Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernie on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

9/21 at 5:21 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

9/21 at 5:39 p.m. Alarm call on Betina Lane.

9/21 at 6:39 p.m. Alarm call on Wild Aster Lane.

9/25 at 12:25 a.m. Alarm call on McKeen Street.

9/25 at 2:50 p.m. Structure fire on River Road.

9/26 at 4:35 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

9/26 at 11:13 a.m. Fuel spill on Bath Road.

9/26 at 3:06 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.

9/26 at 6:49 p.m. Alarm call on Gilman Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 74 calls from Sept. 21-27.

