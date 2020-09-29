Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 22-28.

Summonses

9/22 at 9:37 a.m. John Ridge, 36, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Cheverus Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from Sept. 22-28.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Sept. 22-28.

