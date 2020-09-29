YARMOUTH — Falmouth’s girls’ soccer team had plenty of motivation when it finally got a chance to open its season Wednesday evening, and facing former rival Yarmouth gave the Yachtsmen a little extra boost.

That excitement translated into an early goal from Devin Quinn and a 1-0 victory on Yarmouth’s turf field.

“We’re just grateful to have this opportunity to play, and it’s fun playing teams we haven’t gotten a chance to play before in our high school careers,” said Quinn.

In the team’s first official meeting since 2016, Falmouth converted on its only shot of the first half.

Off a free kick from about 40 yards, Lexi Bugbee served the ball into the box, and Quinn’s run was perfectly timed, allowing her to one-time the ball past

Yarmouth goalkeeper Kate Siegel for a quick 1-0 lead.

“Devin’s usually my target,” said Bugbee. “She’s great at getting the ball in the back of the net.”

“I was just hoping to get a foot on it,” said Quinn. “Any touch on the ball in that situation is a good thing.”

Falmouth Coach Andrew Pelletier wasn’t surprised that the Bugbee-Quinn combination produced the offense.

“Lexi and Devin have this connection,” Pelletier said. “Lexi’s leadership and work rate are second to none, and both of them are phenomenal.”

Yarmouth couldn’t generate any kind of attack in the first half, as Falmouth’s midfield and defense prevented the Clippers from stringing together passes or getting a good look on goal.

Yarmouth did finally create some chances in the second half, but couldn’t produce a tying goal.

Falmouth goalkeeper Jordan Wolf saved a shot from Parker Harnett early, stopped a low bid from Katelyn D’Appolonia midway through the second half, then made her one difficult save, leaping and snaring a left-footed shot from Ava Feeley with just under 13 minutes remaining.

“Yarmouth’s an amazing attacking team going forward, and our defense did a great job holding them up,” said Quinn.

The former rivals haven’t played since Falmouth moved from the Western Maine Conference to the SMAA before the 2017 season. They also haven’t met in the postseason, because Falmouth is in Class A and Yarmouth is in Class B.

“We didn’t graduate much defensively, so I hoped to come into the season and limit the amount of goals we give up,” said Pelletier. “Yarmouth’s as good as anyone in Class A, so I’m happy with our good start.”

Yarmouth Coach Andy Higgins lamented his team digging an early hole, but he was pleased with the Clippers’ fight late in the game.

“It’s a credit to Falmouth,” Higgins said. “They made it difficult for us. Andrew does a good job having them prepared. We have to start games better. If we started the first half like we did the second half, it might have been different. I’m proud of the kids battling right until the end.

“We’re just happy to be out here playing a team like Falmouth, renewing a rivalry. We’re glad to be here, because the way things are this year (with COVID-19), tomorrow isn’t promised.”

