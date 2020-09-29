HARPSWELL — Harpswell selectmen may approve a 40-year lease with Massachusetts-based Blue Sky Towers on Thursday, which would allow the company to build and operate a wireless communications tower at Mitchell Field.

According to the Blue Sky lease application, the tower would be built near where the old water tower stood before it was demolished in September 2018. The tower would be shorter than 200 feet, so it wouldn’t need to be equipped with lights to warn nearby aircraft.

The initial lease is for 10 years, with the option to renew it three times in 10-year increments.

Kevin Johnson, select board chair, said the tower would establish stronger cell phone service on Orr’s and Bailey islands, something he said he believes would benefit the town.

“It’s not a magic pill, but it’s going to be a vast improvement,” Johnson said, adding that cell phone service can be weak in those areas.

Don Miskill, the Mitchell Field steward, said last July that while Harpswell has a few cell towers, they don’t provide complete coverage and leave sections of Orr’s and Bailey islands without a good cell signal. The two islands are difficult to cover completely because they’re on the end of one of the long, narrow peninsulas that make up Harpswell, which jut into Casco Bay.

Johnson said he wasn’t certain whether the lease will be approved Thursday, but said he and the rest of the board of selectmen are prepared to sign the lease agreement once it has been approved but the town’s lawyers.

“Any positive thing over at Mitchell Field is good with me, and I think generally people will be happy about having better cell reception,” he said. “The main complaint we have from residents is the lack of cell service, so this should alleviate that.”

Mitchell Field sits on 112 acres on the west side of Harpswell Neck Road. It served as a former fuel depot for the Brunswick Naval Air Station. The depot closed in 1992, and Harpswell acquired the land in 2001.

If approved, Blue Towers will pay the town an initial semi-annual rent of $11,100, which will later increase to $22,200 per year on its third semi-annual rent payment, according to Kristi Eiane, Harpswell town administrator. The rent will increase by 2% per year over the life of the lease including any extensions.

The town will also receive a one-time payment of $35,000 when the tower is up and operational as well as a payment of $35,000 each time an additional nationwide wireless broadband carrier, such as AT&T or Verison Wireless, locates on the tower after the first carrier.

Once built, the town will have the option to install emergency communications equipment to the tower.

Blue Sky Towers could not be reached for comment Tuesday. It’s unclear when construction could begin and finish.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the town office. Harpswell residents can submit public comments before the meeting to [email protected]

