Republican Susan Collins has been in the Senate for 23 years and things are worse. We need Sara Gideon, a moderate Democrat, to represent us in this difficult time.

Collins has voted for over 94 percent of Donald Trump’s judicial appointments, including Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. She voted for Trump’s tax plan, which gave hundreds of millions to the wealthy. She is not a moderate. Gideon is.

As a mother of two, former member of the Freeport Town Council and our speaker of the House, she understands us. She believes that: every Mainer should have access to quality, affordable health care; the Affordable Care Act should be improved, not destroyed; good leadership can save lives during a pandemic; investments in infrastructure will create good jobs; climate change must be addressed, and Maine can lead the way with wind and solar; and police should not be defunded but reformed.

It’s time for a change.

Roy Hitchings

Camden

