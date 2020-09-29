BRUNSWICK — Mia Klimash, Molly Taub and Betty Bakkila scored and Aisley Snell made 11 saves as the Brunswick girls soccer team beat Mt. Ararat 3-0 on Tuesday.

Emma Banks had two assists for Brunswick (2-0).

The Eagles fall to 0-2.

BOYS SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, MORSE 1: Jack Byrne scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a victory over the Shipbuilders

Matt Powers and Reese Merritt also scored for NYA (1-1), while Michael Belleau and Noah Cannon combined for five saves in goal.

Morse falls to 0-2.

